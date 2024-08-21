Cash-for-vote scam case: Relief to Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu as Supreme Court junk pleas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Cash-for-vote scam: The Supreme Court has granted relief to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the prominent cash-for-vote scandal. The Court rejected two petitions aimed at including Naidu as a defendant in the case and transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

These petitions, filed by YSR Congress Party leader Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, were dismissed by a bench led by Justice Sundaresh. The bench not only dismissed the petitions but also issued a stern warning to Reddy to refrain from using the judiciary for political purposes.

The Supreme Court’s ruling supports the earlier High Court decision, which had also rejected Reddy's attempt to involve Naidu in the scandal. This ruling is considered a significant setback for the YSR Congress Party and a considerable relief for Naidu and his supporters.

The cash-for-vote scandal involves allegations against TDP MLA A Revanth Reddy and others, who are accused of attempting to bribe a nominated MLA during the MLC elections. Chandrababu Naidu had accused the Telangana TRS Government of illegal phone tapping.

In May 2015, Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA in the Telangana Assembly, filed a complaint claiming that TDP MLA Revanth Reddy offered him Rs 5 crore to vote for the TDP candidate in the Telangana Legislative Council elections.

