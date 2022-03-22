Tuesday, March 22, 2022
     
  • ED attaches Rs 6.45-crore assets of company owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM in money laundering case: Officials
Cardiologist at Delhi govt-run hospital sacked after death of 3 patients

The doctor was working on contractual basis at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in east Delhi.

PTI
New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2022 18:24 IST
Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital

Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital

An associate professor of cardiology, who was working on contractual basis at Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, has been "terminated" from service after the death of three patients with heart blockage earlier this month, officials said.

He was sacked on orders from the Delhi Secretariat, a senior official said.

Action against the doctor was initiated on March 10 before a four-member committee was set up to review the matter, officials said.

The professor, who was working on contractual basis at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in east Delhi, was terminated from service after the death of three patients with heart blockage earlier this month on orders from the Delhi Secretariat, the official said.

Hospital authorities remained tight-lipped on the matter.

