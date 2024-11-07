Canada temple attack: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says people responsible for it should face consequences

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday condemned the attack on the Hindu temple in Canada and called it 'unfrotunate'. He said Canada is a place of peace where people of so many religions and cultures have been living for so many years in harmony, and these acts should be condemned by one and all. He went on to add that these acts should never be repeated.

The spiritual leader further added that the people who are responsible for such acts should really be booked and face consequences.

"These people are so stupid they are not only insulting the Hindus, but they also insulting the Sikhs, Sikh gurus," he stated.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged all to be restrained and have patience at this time. "The 10 Sikh gurus have given their lives to protect the temple and Sanatan culture. The Hindu family gives one of the family members to the Sikh guru to fight against injustice, terrorism, and extremism. They are insulting the Sikh gurus and their mission," he added.

The statement from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar comes after several protesters earlier this month carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton.

PM Narendra Modi also condemned the attack on Hindu temple in Canada and said such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve.

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,." he said.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said that a protest was reported at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple, the report added.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a strong statement, condemning the recent attack on Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple by "anti-India" elements. In its statement, the High Commission remarked, “We have seen violent disruption today (November 3), orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.” India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.