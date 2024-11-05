'We must stand united': Kiren Rijiju criticises opposition's silence over attack on Hindu temple in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (November 5) criticized the opposition for their silence over a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton by alleged Khalistani extremists. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister questioned the leaders of the opposition for not even raising a word of condemnation against the abominable attack that has further escalated tensions between India and Canada diplomatic relations.

"It's unbelievable! A Hindu temple is under attack, and there's not a word of condemnation from "Leaders of Opposition." I may not be Hindu, but we all must be united," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

"Who's to blame? Leader's defeaning silence, or those who treat them as leaders of great India?" he questioned.





Significantly, it is pertinent to note that earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also strongly condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Taking to his social media account, the Prime Minister, while condemning the attack, also lashed out at Canadian authorities for their cowardly attempts to intimidate the Indian diplomats.

He said, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve," the PM said.

"We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," he added.





Moreover, apart from PM Modi, several other leaders have also condemned attacks on the Hindu temple in Canada. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar hitting out at Canada said they have developed a pattern of making allegations without providing details.

On the attack at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, the EAM said, "What had happened in Canada yesterday was obviously deeply concerning.

It is pertinent to note that the relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated." India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.