CAB protest: Govt accuses Cong of instigating violence in northeast; Cong MPs walk out in protest

The government accused the Congress on Thursday of instigating violence in the northeast after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, evoking sharp reaction from the Opposition party.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of violence in parts of the northeast region during the Zero Hour, saying barring a few places the entire region was in "flames".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Jodhi alleged that the Congress was instigating violence in the region and the government condemns it. After Joshi's remarks, Congress members walked out of the proceedings.

