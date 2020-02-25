Image Source : ANI 'Amit Shah should talk to these people', Amanatullah Khan pulls up Centre over CAA violence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan, on Monday, visited Jaffrabad where anti-CAA protest has been ongoing since Saturday night. The AAP MLA urged the Modi government to hold talks with the protestors and address their concerns.

"Why are Amit Shah and people of BJP not talking to these people? It is the Centre's matter not ours. Amit Shah can ask for votes in the name of Shaheen Bagh so why doesn't he talk to these people? Aren't these people Indians?" Khan said while speaking to the media.

He further accused the government of not listening to the people who want to talk. "The government has made people sir here. People want to talk but the government is not ready to listen to them," he said.

Monday saw a new surge in the violence amongst the CAA protestors after which four persons including one head constable of the Delhi Police lost their lives as pro and anti- CAA protestors clashed in Northeast district of Delhi.

Amanatullah Khan advised union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a high-level meeting regarding the ongoing protests. "The protest is being carried out peacefully over here but a few people from BJP pelted stones and created a ruckus. I want Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a high-level meeting regarding this issue and set up and inquiry as well," Khan said.

"People who tried to take law in their hands and those responsible behind these incidents should be punished," he signed off with.

After a day that saw Northeast Delhi turn to a battlefield, senior AAP legislators camped outside the LG's residence overnight to meet with him regarding the ongoing violence in the national capital.