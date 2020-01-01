CAA protests: Tamil orator Nellai Kannan arrested for controversial remarks on PM, Shah

A file photo of Nellai Kannan

Police in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday arrested author-orator Nellai Kannan for his incendiary remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, charging him with abetting violence between two communities.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan arrested in Perambalur. An FIR was registered against him earlier, for his speech during protest meeting against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, called by Social Democratic Party of India on 29th December. pic.twitter.com/Salwl0ocKb — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

Kannan landed in trouble after a video of his purported speech at the meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday went viral on social media and the BJP lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution.

Lodged an online complaint against Nellai kannan by our party lawyer for his speech inciting \encouraging the crowd to finish the life of our Honble minister Sh @AmitShah ji @BJP4India@BJP4TamilNadu

Sh.Narendran our GS is going to meet the police officials shortly ... pic.twitter.com/AKCmXr8e7D — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) December 30, 2019

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi on Monday lodged a police complaint, alleging that Kannan called out the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the meeting and told the gathering he was "shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister..."

Several senior BJP leaders staged protest in Chennai on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Kannan, who has been hospitalised after he complained of "chest pain" when police visited his home on Tuesday after registration of a case against him.