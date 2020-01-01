Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
CAA protests: Tamil orator Nellai Kannan arrested for controversial remarks on PM, Shah

Kannan landed in trouble after a video of his purported speech at the meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday went viral on social media and the BJP lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution

Chennai Updated on: January 01, 2020 23:07 IST
A file photo of Nellai Kannan

Police in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday arrested author-orator Nellai Kannan for his incendiary remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, charging him with abetting violence between two communities.

Kannan landed in trouble after a video of his purported speech at the meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Saturday went viral on social media and the BJP lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution. 

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi on Monday lodged a police complaint, alleging that Kannan called out the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the meeting and told the gathering he was "shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister..."

Several senior BJP leaders staged protest in Chennai on Wednesday demanding the arrest of Kannan, who has been hospitalised after he complained of "chest pain" when police visited his home on Tuesday after registration of a case against him.

