CA Students protest outside ICAI at ITO, Delhi.

It's the third day that CA students have been protesting against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). They are agitating outside the ICAI premises from September 23. Let us understand as to why CA students are protesting:

Why are CA students protesting:

Several Chartered Accountant aspirants and the candidates who had appeared for the Institute of Chartered Acountants of India exams are primarily protesting against the ICAI for errors in the evaluation of papers. The protest by CA students is being staged against the alleged discrepancies and errors in the evaluation of the papers. CA students are now demanding re-checking of answer books in the Chartered Accountancy examinations.

CA Students protest: Here is what ICAI has to say

Ahead of the protest, ICAI looked in a damage-control mode. On September 21, ICAI published an announcement on its website: "It has been brought to our notice that certain adverse reports relating to the system of evaluation of answer books of CA exams are doing the rounds in social media. In this connection, following reforms which have been put in place recently are brought to the attention of the stakeholders in respect of the ICAI examination system."

According to a latest statement from the ICAI, protesting students met officials and were explained about the rules. A section of the students led by agencies external to the institute have been demonstrating outside the ICAI premises from September 23, it said. "In order to empathise the genuine concern, if any, of the students, they were given an opportunity to meet the officers and council members on September 24 wherein more than 10 representatives including ICAI members, non-members and students participated in the discussions," the ICAI said. "The representatives of agitators submitted that their only demand is to allow for provision of re-checking of answer books in the Chartered Accountancy examinations," it added.

Chartered accountants regulations on correction of marks:

The chartered accountants' regulations allow correction of marks awarded in three cases -- no marks awarded to any answer or part of it, totalling errors in step-wise marks awarded for an answer and wrong carry forward or its part of marks awarded to answer on the cover page of the answer books. Beyond this, the rule does not permit any subjectivity in checking of answer books, ICAI said. It said the students were explained about the regulations but they were insistent on the demand for allowing re-evaluation of the answer sheets.