'Deep-rooted conspiracy, calculated move': What SC said on controversial NCERT book on judiciary | 10 Points

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a ban on further publication of the NCERT class 8 book that had controversial chapter on corruption in judiciary, while registering a suo motu case in the matter. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant warned of serious actions if the ban on the book is defied.

The bench, which also included Justices Joylamlya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, also issued a show cause notice to NCERT chairperson Dinesh Prasad Saklani and the Centre, asking why no action has been taken against those responsible. The apex court called it a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and a "calculated move", saying the judiciary is "bleeding" due to the "gunshots" fired at it.

Here's everything you need to know about the Supreme Court order:

In its order, the Supreme Court said that the text failed to acknowledge the "imperative role" of the judiciary. "The silence is particularly egregious given the sheer volume of high ranking officials censured by this court for illicit [syphoning] of public funds," it said. It further said that the words and expressions in the NCERT book "may not be a simpliciter inadvertent or bonafide error", but the court does not propose to initiate these proceedings to "stifle any legitimate critic or take to task any individual or organization exercising right to scrutinize institutions like judiciary". The court pointed out that the subject mentioned in the book is not just confined to students and will pass on to the next generation. The court said that such a misconduct falls within the definition of criminal contempt, adding that "it would undoubtedly amount to interfering with administration of justice, besides scandalizing the institution." As per the order, the Supreme Court banned the distribution and publication of book and the chapter must be rewritten. It said that copies of the book that are in storage, retail outlets, or educational institutions must be seized and removed from public access. It also issued a show cause notice to the secretary of ministry of education and the NCERT director. The court said that the NCERT director and all principals of schools must ensure that the books must be seized and sealed, and a compliance report must be submitted. "As an abundant precaution, a complete blanket ban is hereby imposed on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the book. Any attempt to circumvent this order through electronic means or altered titles shall be seen as direct interference, willful breach and defiance of directions," the court said. The apex court also sought names of those responsible for drafting the chapter and recording minutes of the meetings.

