Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats across various states on October 30, says EC

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the date for by-elections to three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 Assembly constituencies of various States. By-elections everywhere will be held on October 30th.

In the directive issued by the commission, situations related to pandemics, floods, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT are taken into consideration and the decision to hold bye-elections is taken.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising of party leaders Bhupender Yadav, M.A. Naqvi and Anurag Thakur & Om Pathak will meet the EC today over West Bengal by-elections which will be held on September 30.

