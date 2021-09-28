Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats across various states on October 30, says EC

In the directive issued by the commission, situations related to pandemics, floods, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT are taken into consideration.

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2021 10:41 IST
bypolls october 30
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats on October 30: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the date for by-elections to three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 Assembly constituencies of various States. By-elections everywhere will be held on October 30th.

In the directive issued by the commission, situations related to pandemics, floods, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT are taken into consideration and the decision to hold bye-elections is taken.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising of party leaders Bhupender Yadav, M.A. Naqvi and Anurag Thakur & Om Pathak will meet the EC today over West Bengal by-elections which will be held on September 30.

