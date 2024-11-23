Bypoll Results 2024 Live: INDIA or NDA, which alliance will shine in 50 constituencies in 15 states?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bypoll results 2024

Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The stage is set for vote counting for bypolls held on 48 Assembly constituencies spread and two parliamentary constituencies - Wayanad and Nanded, spread across 15 states. In the next few hours, the Election Commission of India will declare the results. Among all 15 states, Uttar Pradesh saw the toughest poll fight, as the ruling BJP and Congress-backed Samajwadi Party engaged in a tight fight in the nine seats underwent to byelections. The bypolls were held at Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur city, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj, and Kundarki in Moradabad on November 20. Rajasthan's seven seats - Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh Assembly seats went to poll on November 13. Bypolls in Assam took place in five Assembly constituencies on November 13. In Sikkim bypoll held in the Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituencies. The ECI conducted bypolls in Budhni and Vijaypur Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.