Bypoll Results 2024 Live: INDIA or NDA, which alliance will shine in 50 constituencies in 15 states?

Bypoll Results 2024 Live: 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats spread across 15 states went to the byelection in two phases - on November 13 and November 20. All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and Congress-backed SP fought bitterly in the elections for 9 seats.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 7:14 IST
Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The stage is set for vote counting for bypolls held on 48 Assembly constituencies spread and two parliamentary constituencies - Wayanad and Nanded, spread across 15 states. In the next few hours, the Election Commission of India will declare the results. Among all 15 states, Uttar Pradesh saw the toughest poll fight, as the ruling BJP and Congress-backed Samajwadi Party engaged in a tight fight in the nine seats underwent to byelections. The bypolls were held at Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur city, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj, and Kundarki in Moradabad on November 20. Rajasthan's seven seats - Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh Assembly seats went to poll on November 13. Bypolls in Assam took place in five Assembly constituencies on November 13. In Sikkim bypoll held in the Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang Assembly constituencies. The ECI conducted bypolls in Budhni and Vijaypur Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Live updates :Bypoll Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 23, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress backs SP in UP bypolls

    This is the first electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in which Samajwadi Party outshined against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress is not contesting these bypolls and has lent support to its INDIA bloc ally - SP.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    UP bypolls: Eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs' victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

    In Uttar Pradesh, eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh, while polling in Sisamau conducted due to SP MLA Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Results are awaited for two Lok Sabha constituencies - Wayanad and Nanded

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start vote counting for bypolls held on two Lok Sabha constituencies - Wayanad and Nanded shortly.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Vote count in bypolls to Budhni, Vijaypur to begin shortly

    Counting of votes polled in by-elections to Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress were the main rivals, will take place shortly. All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes which will begin at 8 am.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Results of bypolls on 50 seats to be announced today

    The stage is set for vote counting for bypolls held on 48 Assembly constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies spread across 15 states. 

