First Union Budget of Modi 3.0 to be presented on July 23, tweets minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday (July 6) that Parliament's Budget Session is set to begin on July 22, 2024, and will run until August 12, 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he also announced the date for the presentation of the budget, i.e., on July 23, a day after the budget session begins.



He said, "The Hon'ble President of India, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session, 2024, from July 22, 2024, to August 12, 2024 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business). The Union Budget, 2024–25, will be presented in Lok Sabha on July 23, 2024."





Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that this will be the first budget presented by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently presiding over his third term in office amid high anticipation that the 2024 budget will be marked by many historic steps.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)



