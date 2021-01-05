Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Parliament Budget Session's first phase likely from Jan 29 to Feb 8

The first phase of the Budget Session of Parliament is likely to take place from January 29 till February 8, sources told India TV. All COVID-related protocols will be followed during the Budget session of Parliament, sources added. President Ram Nath Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 29. The Union Budget is scheduled to be presented on February 1, sources said quoting Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA). This year's budget presentation will be extremely crucial as it will be the first budget after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Back in December, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the upcoming budget will sustain the momentum of public spending on infrastructure and have a "vibrancy" to ensure the economic revival continues.

"I am conscious that the forthcoming budget will have a vibrancy that is so required for the economy's revival, sustainable revival," she said.

The winter session of Parliament was not be held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that he had informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and "they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with winter session".

"Government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest; it would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, 2021 in January, 2021 keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic," Joshi had said.

