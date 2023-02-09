Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
  4. Parliament LIVE Updates: Uproar in both Houses likely as Opposition not satisfied with PM Modi's reply in LS
Parliament LIVE Updates: Uproar in both Houses likely as Opposition not satisfied with PM Modi's reply in LS

Parliament LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address intensified government Vs Opposition in the House as he did not speak directly on the Opposition's allegations on Adani row.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2023 7:48 IST
The Budget Session of Parliament is underway
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The Budget Session of Parliament is underway

Budget Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES: More fireworks are expected in the Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak in Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday (February 8), the prime minister spoke in Lok Sabha replying to a debate on President Droupadi Murmu's speech at the start of the Budget session. In his fierce speech, he tore apart Opposition on several issues comparing his tenure to the 10-year ruling of UPA. He termed the UPA regime (2004-2014) a lost decade. PM Modi also hit back at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Tuesday, had targeted the government over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani Group. PM Modi said after some people's remarks in Lok Sabha, he observed that the entire 'ecosystem' was excited and their supporters were jubilant. Irked with PM Modi's speech Opposition also intensified their attacks and stuck with their demand on the JPC or SC-monitored probe into Adani issue. The Opposition hit out at PM Modi for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani, which they termed "the elephant in the room", with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of "protecting" the billionaire. The Opposition's attack came after Modi said the trust reposed in him by crores of people is his protective shield, which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Modi govt over Adani, unemployment in Parliament

ALSO READ: 'India trusts PM Modi.. do proper homework before speaking': BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Opposition attacks PM for 'not giving answers' on Adani issue

    The Opposition hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani, which they termed "the elephant in the room", with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of "protecting" the billionaire. The Opposition's attack came after Modi said the trust reposed in him by crores of people is his protective shield, which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mahua Moitra remains defiant on expletive row in Parliament

    Amid a row over her using an expletive inside Parliament, TMC MP Mahua Moitra remained defiant on Wednesday citing past instances of BJP leaders using objectionable words in the House and said she called "an apple, an apple". Soon after Moitra concluded her speech during the debate on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's Address' in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, there were angry exchanges between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP members. Moitra was heard using an objectionable word to which the Chair objected and urged members to avoid cuss words. Asked about the incident, Moitra, without naming anyone, said,"this is a gentleman who called farmers pimps.

