Parliament LIVE Updates: Uproar in both Houses likely as Opposition not satisfied with PM Modi's reply in LS

Budget Session of Parliament LIVE UPDATES: More fireworks are expected in the Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak in Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday (February 8), the prime minister spoke in Lok Sabha replying to a debate on President Droupadi Murmu's speech at the start of the Budget session. In his fierce speech, he tore apart Opposition on several issues comparing his tenure to the 10-year ruling of UPA. He termed the UPA regime (2004-2014) a lost decade. PM Modi also hit back at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Tuesday, had targeted the government over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani Group. PM Modi said after some people's remarks in Lok Sabha, he observed that the entire 'ecosystem' was excited and their supporters were jubilant. Irked with PM Modi's speech Opposition also intensified their attacks and stuck with their demand on the JPC or SC-monitored probe into Adani issue. The Opposition hit out at PM Modi for not responding to allegations related to industrialist Gautam Adani, which they termed "the elephant in the room", with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of "protecting" the billionaire. The Opposition's attack came after Modi said the trust reposed in him by crores of people is his protective shield, which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

