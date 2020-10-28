J&K: 2 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Budgam

Image Source : PTI 2 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Budgam

At least two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night. According to a statement by the officials, the gunfight was reported from Mochua area in Central Kashmir's Budgam district. The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed as the search operation is still on," police said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage