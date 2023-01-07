Saturday, January 07, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Meerut Police arrests ex-BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi, his son from Delhi for unlicenced meat business

Meerut Police arrests ex-BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi, his son from Delhi for unlicenced meat business

Earlier, Meerut Police announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for the arrest of former BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Ajeet Kumar | New Delhi
Published on: January 07, 2023 11:21 IST
Former BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son were
Former BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son were arrested from Delhi.

Yaqoob Qureshi arrested: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son from the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi on Friday.

Yaqoob Qureshi, who was a minister in the BSP government in UP, has been facing charges for running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing. According to Meerut Police, the duo was arrested with the help of the Delhi Police from the Chandni Mahal area.

Notably, earlier, Meerut Police announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for their arrest. A case was registered against him under the Gangsters Act and IPC.

Also Read: UP: Properties worth Rs 200 crore of former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal attached under Gangsters Act

 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News