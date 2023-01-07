Meerut Police arrests ex-BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi, his son from Delhi for unlicenced meat business

Follow us on Former BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son were arrested from Delhi.

Yaqoob Qureshi arrested: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son from the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi on Friday.

Yaqoob Qureshi, who was a minister in the BSP government in UP, has been facing charges for running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing. According to Meerut Police, the duo was arrested with the help of the Delhi Police from the Chandni Mahal area.

Notably, earlier, Meerut Police announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for their arrest. A case was registered against him under the Gangsters Act and IPC.

Also Read: UP: Properties worth Rs 200 crore of former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal attached under Gangsters Act

Latest India News