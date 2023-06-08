Pakistani drone violates Indian airspace, shot down in Punjab’s Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB BSF/TWITTER Pakistani drone violates Indian airspace, shot down

Amritsar: The Border Security Force has shot down a drone in the Amritsar district of Punjab that had violated the Indian airspace, said the BSF Punjab Frontier on Thursday. “On 07th June 2023 at about 0910 PM, depth deployed troops of BSF heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Village - Bhaini Rajputana, District - Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” the BSF said in a statement.

In a joint search operation on June 7, BSF troops in Amritsar and Punjab Police recovered a Pakistani drone near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar. “Meanwhile, the depth-deployed Police naka party also joined the BSF party and a joint search was launched in the area. During the search, a drone in broken condition was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Rajatal - Bharopal - Daoke Tri - junction, on the outskirts of Village - Bhaini Rajputana, District - Amritsar,” it said.

DJI Matrice 300RTK series drone recovered

According to the BSF, the recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300RTK series.

Significant increase in sneaking of Pakistani drones

Lately, a significant increase has been noted in the sneaking of Pakistani drones into Indian territory as compared. Earlier on June 5, a Pakistani drone was shot down by the BSF personnel across the Attari-Wagah border. The drone also carried 3.2 kg of heroin. Security forces on June 3 too recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin, allegedly airdropped by a Pakistani drone, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar. Before that BSF last month intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector. The BSF troops have recovered the drone and tied narcotics.

