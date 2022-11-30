BSF's big claim: International Border in Jammu frontier incident free

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representation purpose

The International Border in the Jammu frontier is incident free and safe despite infiltration attempts from across the border, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Wednesday.

Drone activity has also largely decreased in Jammu and the majority of weapons and other materials dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles have also been recovered, BSF Inspector General (Jammu Frontier) DK Boora said at a press conference.

"The (International) border is incident free despite huge pressure on the forces and attempts from across the border to carry out infiltrations," he said.

"The border is safe and secure. We have been able to keep it safe. All infiltration attempts have been foiled. Seven infiltration bids were foiled and all the guides and infiltrators eliminated," he added. Boora added that four AK assault rifles and seven pistols had been recovered.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, thus foiling the cross-border drugs smuggling bids in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops.

With PTI inputs

Latest India News