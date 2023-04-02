J-K: BSF jawan dies allegedly of bullet injury by his own service rifle in Kathua

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE SOURCE : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE His his colleagues found him in an injured condition.

Kathua: A Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Sub-Inspector died allegedly of a bullet injury from his own service rifle at a forward post near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as ASI Sukhnandan Prasad (55), a resident of Madhya Pradash. He was on duty at Border Outpost Gurnam in Hiranagar sector when his colleagues found him in an injured condition with a gunshot injury from his own service rifle.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was declared brought dead. According to the officials, it not clear as of now whether the 55-year-old ASI committed suicide or died after his rifle went off accidentally. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

