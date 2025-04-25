BSF jawan detained by Pakistan Rangers taken away from border outpost, release efforts underway According to official sources, the jawan was in uniform and carrying his service rifle when the incident occurred. He was posted with the 182nd Battalion of the BSF at the Ferozepur border in Punjab, was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers, they added.

New Delhi:

Efforts are currently underway to secure the release of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the international border near Ferozepur in Punjab on Thursday. According to sources, the constable has now been taken deeper into Pakistani territory, away from the border outpost. The constable has been identified as PK Sahu of the 182nd battalion.

Despite the sensitive nature of the incident, BSF officials remain hopeful that the constable could be released within the next two to three days. However, attempts to initiate a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers have so far been unsuccessful, with the Pakistani side declining to engage. It has now been over 40 hours since the BSF jawan crossed over the border inadvertently and fell into the custody of the Pakistan Rangers.

Sahu, a resident of West Bengal, was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in shade and was apprehended by the Rangers. He had returned to duty on March 31 after spending his leave at home. According to his family members, he is a 17-year veteran of the BSF and lives with his parents, wife and a seven-year-old son. The incident comes against in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack with India taking a slew of measures against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

ALSO READ: BSF jawan detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing border, talks on for release