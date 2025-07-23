BSF foils multiple cross-border smuggling attempts, recovers drones and heroin in Punjab BSF credited the successful operations to the effective integration of advanced surveillance technology and the constant vigilance of its personnel. The force emphasised that these recoveries reflect the strong coordination between cutting-edge counter-drone systems and the alertness of troops.

Amritsar:

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted two Pakistani drones carrying narcotics along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar on Tuesday afternoon. Using advanced technical countermeasures, BSF troops neutralised and recovered both drones near the village of Dhanoe Kalan. The seized items included two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones and two heroin packets weighing a total of 1.130 kg.

Twin drone interceptions in Amritsar and BSF credits tech and troop vigilance

In a press release, the BSF attributed the operation’s success to a combination of high-tech surveillance systems and the vigilance of border personnel. “These successful recoveries highlight the synergy of robust technical measures and the unwavering alertness of BSF troops in foiling Pakistan-based drug syndicates' designs,” the release said.

Tarn Taran sees twin recoveries

Earlier on Sunday, BSF troops in Tarn Taran carried out two significant operations leading to arms and narcotics recoveries-

First Operation: A search near village Wan led to the discovery of a packet containing the upper body of a pistol and four magazines, wrapped in yellow tape with an iron ring and torch. Second Operation: Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF and Punjab Police conducted a joint operation near village Shekhpura. This led to the recovery of a DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone carrying a 3.7 kg packet of heroin, similarly taped and secured with a metal ring.

Continued vigil against cross-border smuggling

These back-to-back operations underscore the persistent threat posed by Pakistan-based smuggling networks attempting to push arms and narcotics into Indian territory. The BSF reaffirmed its commitment to neutralising such threats through enhanced surveillance, intelligence coordination, and swift ground action.

On Saturday, vigilant BSF troops detected drone activity near the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran and swiftly launched a search operation. The operation led to the recovery of a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from an irrigated field near the village of Khemkaran, ahead of the border fence. According to the BSF, sharp observation and prompt action thwarted yet another attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to infiltrate Indian territory using drones.

Multiple drones neutralised near Pulmoran in Amritsar

In another major operation, BSF troops recovered six Pakistani drones and over 2.3 kg of suspected heroin from the farming fields near village Pulmoran in Amritsar. The recoveries followed successive drone intrusions detected on the night of July 17. Utilising advanced technical countermeasures, the BSF neutralised all incoming drones. A thorough search yielded four DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones carrying three packets of heroin (gross weight 1.744 kg), securely fastened to the drones.

These repeated recoveries underscore Pakistan’s continued attempts to smuggle narcotics into India and highlight the BSF's unwavering vigilance and rapid response.