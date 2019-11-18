Vodafone Idea to increase mobile service rates from December 1 citing 'acute financial stress'

Image Source : BREAKING: Vodafone Idea to increase mobile service rates from December 1

Vodafone Idea on Monday announced it will increase mobile service rates from December 1 in the wake of ongoing financial stress. "To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world-class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1," the company said in a statement today. The debt-ridden Vodafone Idea, however, did not disclose the range or details of the proposed tariff hike. Vodafone-Idea (VIL) on Monday advanced nearly 18 per cent on the NSE over investors renewed interest in telecom stocks over a possible government-led revival. This came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the government doesn't want any telecom company to shut operations.

Vodafone Idea last week reported consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore - highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate - for the second quarter ended September 30, on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court order in the adjusted gross revenue case.

The Supreme Court last month ruled in favour of the government and directed telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea, to pay dues as demanded by the Department of Telecom.

Vodafone Idea said that now its ability to continue business will depend on reliefs sought from the government and positive outcome of the legal option it has.

In the statement, Vodafone Idea acute financial stress in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders and a high-level Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary is looking into providing appropriate relief.

