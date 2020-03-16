Coronavirus: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple shut, devotees barred till further orders

Siddhivinayak Temple shut due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple will be shut for devotees till further orders, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 100 people in India so far. The decision was taken after the Maharashtra government's appeal to the Siddhivinayak Temple Board.

The Siddhivinayak Temple located in Prabhadevi, dedicated to Lord Ganesh, attracts hundreds of devotees everyday and is especially crowded on Tuesdays.

Siddhivinayak Temple has been taking precautionary measures in wake of the deadly coronavirus. Every devotee is being provided with hand sanitizer while entering the temple premises. The temple floors and hand railings are being cleaned and sanitised frequently. The temple has also arranged masks for its workers.

The Tuljabhavani Temple, another popular shrine in Maharashtra located in Osmanabad district, will remain shut for devotees from March 17 to 31, an official said. The decision comes in the backdrop of the Maharashtra government appealing to people to avoid crowding and mass gatherings as part of measures to prevent spread of the viral infection.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in rural Maharashtra have also been closed. Curbs have also been imposed on people in Mantralaya, state secretariat in south Mumbai. Ajanta, Ellora caves will also remain shut from Thursday.

ALSO READ | Siddhivinayak Temple to provide hand sanitizers to every devotee amid COVID-19 crisis

ALSO READ | 82 quarantined at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after patient tests COVID-19 positive