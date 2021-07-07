BREAKING: Ravi Shankar Prasad resigns from Modi Cabinet

Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad resigned from Modi Cabinet on Wednesday, just an hour ahead of a major Cabinet reshuffle.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 17:34 IST
BREAKING NEWS: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad resigned from Modi Cabinet on Wednesday, just an hour ahead of a major Cabinet reshuffle. 

He held the portfolio of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ministry. 

Besides, Environment and Forest minister Prakash Javadekar has also resigned. He held the portfolio of  Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Information & Broadcasting; & Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises.

READ MORE: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank among top Modi Cabinet exits - Full List

 

