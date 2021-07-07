BREAKING: Ravi Shankar Prasad resigns from Modi Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BREAKING: Ravi Shankar Prasad resigns

BREAKING NEWS: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad resigned from Modi Cabinet on Wednesday, just an hour ahead of a major Cabinet reshuffle.

He held the portfolio of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ministry.

Besides, Environment and Forest minister Prakash Javadekar has also resigned. He held the portfolio of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Information & Broadcasting; & Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises.

