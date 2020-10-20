Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address the nation at 6 PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 PM today. In a tweet, the prime minister urged the countrymen to hear out his address in the evening. He said that he would "share a message" with the citizens during the address.

Though the subject is not clear yet, an emphasis could be laid on the coronavirus situation in the country, akin to his previous addresses, especially at a time when various festivals are round the corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing the nation on different occasions ever since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. In his various addresses, the prime minister has been stressing on the importance of measures like social distancing and wearing masks to keep the deadly infection at bay.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India today dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months. A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in a day. The COVID-19 caseload moved up to 75,97,063 and the death climbed 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total recoveries crossed 67 lakh while active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

India has exuded confidence of giving the country and the world a coronavirus vaccine. In a keynote address yesterday, Modi had said that India was at the forefront of vaccine development and that some were in the advanced stages. Quite convincingly, the prime minister also promised a well-established delivery system in place. He said a digitised network along with digital health IDs will be used to ensure immunisation of the citizens.

The prime minister had also said that the country has one of the highest recovery rates, at 88 per cent, because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. "India's size, scale and diversity have always made the global community curious. Our population is almost four times that of the USA. Many of our states are as populated as other nations in Europe and Asia. Thanks to people power and people-driven approach, India kept its COVID-19 death rate very low. Today we are seeing a decline in the number of cases per day and in the growth rate of cases. India has one of the highest recovery rates -- 88 percent. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown when the total cases were just a few hundred," Modi had said.

