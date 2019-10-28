Image Source : PTI BREAKING: P Chidambaram rushed to AIIMS

P Chidambaram has been rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. The former union minister and senior Congress leader was taken to the hospital by a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his health deteriorated.

Chidambaram, 74, is currently in custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 30, in the money laundering case related to INX Media scam. He is allowed to have home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines, separate cell during the custody.

Earlier in court, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, told said that the Congress leader was suffering from multiple ailments, including dyslipidemia and irritable bowel disease. Chidambaram also had a noticeable loss of weight and his health was deteriorating in Tihar jail, Sibal had told the court. There was inflammation in his digestive tract and therefore it was imperative for him to eat home-cooked food.

P Chidambaram health update:

On October 5, Chidambaram was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, in Delhi for a medical examination after he complained of stomach ache. He was, however, brought back to prison the same evening.

Case against P Chidambaram:

P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the corruption case which was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

