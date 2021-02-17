Telangana High Court advocate Vaman Rao, wife stabbed to death by assailants in Peddapalli

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A High Court advocate Vaman Rao, wife stabbed to death by assailants on Kalvacharla highway in Peddapalli district. (Representational image)

A High Court advocate G Vaman Rao and his wife were stabbed to death by assailants on Kalvacharla highway in Peddapalli district today afternoon. The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy and a case being registered under section 302 IPC, said Peddapalli police.

G Vaman Rao and his wife, both practicing lawyers in the Telangana High Court, were travelling in a car when the assailants intercepted and attacked them using knives near a village in Ramagiri Mandal, about 200 kms from, around 2.30 pm, they said.

The assailants fled the scene after fatally attacking the two who died on the way while being rushed to a hospital, a senior police official told PTI over phone, citing preliminary investigation.

A hunt has been launched to nab those involved in the crime, the official said, adding police have detained some people based on suspicion.

Some TV channels showed visuals of Rao lying on the road in a pool of blood and his wife in the car. The Telangana Bar Council condemned the brutal murder of the advocate couple and demanded that the police arrest the culprits immediately.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News