Israel on Sunday said that it bombed power plants and other Houthi targets in Yemen in response to a missile attack by the Iran-aligned militants at Israel over the past two days, marking another front in the Middle East fighting. The latest Israeli strikes against Houthis killed at least four people and wounded 29, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said in a statement. Moreover, the residents said the bombing had caused power outages in most parts of the port city of Hodeidah. It is worth mentioning that Hodeideh is one of the most crucial ports in the Red Sea which Houthis control. Moreover, Houthis used the port and city to target ships and increasing the vulnerability of the sea route, which mounted concerns among the western nations in the past.