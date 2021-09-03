Breaking News September 3 | LIVE Updates

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Top News
Latest News
Aaj Ki Baat: Actor Sidharth Shukla was medically fit, yet he died of a sudden heart attack. Why?
Muqabla | An actor's befitting reply to sympathisers of Taliban in India
Sidharth Shukla's postmortem over, last rites on September 3
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Mukhtar Ansari's life in danger in prison?
Close friends and celebrities from the industry share their memories of Sidharth Shukla with India TV
Not aware of any invitation by Taliban over government formation in Afghanistan: MEA
India, UK agree on $1.2 billion investment in green projects and renewable energy
Alleged irregularities in JEE Main Exam: CBI conducts searches at 20 locations including Delhi
Indian and US officials discuss bilateral, regional issues ahead of 2+2 dialogue
No evidence to verify whether Pakistan brought fighters to support Taliban in Afghanistan: Pentagon
FS Shringla meets US Secretary of State, discusses bilateral ties and Afghanistan
World united in what they expect Taliban to do for recognition in Afghanistan: White House
China, Pakistan worry about protecting $60 billion CPEC after Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan
South actor Siddharth expresses shock as Twitterati mourns his death instead of Sidharth Shukla
Bigg Boss OTT Sept 2 UPDATES: Nia Sharma enters house as wild card contestant
Sidharth Shukla's Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na director recalls his rise from 'non-actor to TV star'
With Sidharth Shukla's passing, 'Balika Vadhu' has now lost three cast members
RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor's old tweet about death not being 'greatest loss' resurfaces
ENG vs IND 4th Test: Bumrah knocks over England openers after Shardul's batting display on Day 1
Oval Test: Shardul shines with bat, hammers quick-fire fifty to break Sehwag's record
4th Test: Kohli becomes fastest to reach 23000 int'l runs; joins Tendulkar, Dravid in elusive list
ENG vs IND 4th Test: James Anderson bowls on with bloodied knee at The Oval
ENG vs IND 4th Test: Ravindra Jadeja at No.5 position an out-of-the-box decision: Sanjay Manjrekar
Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10S and more receive price hike in India: Check new prices
Twitter's new Super Follows feature to help creators monetize tweets
OYO 360 allows owners to register homes, hotels in less than 30mins
Sidharth Shukla no more: Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Asim Riaz & others reach hospital, actor's home
RIP Sidharth Shukla: Rare pics of actor from his modelling days prove he was always a charmer
SidNaaz: Heartwarming moments of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill
Sidharth Shukla dies at 40: Remembering Bigg Boss 13 winner | IN PICS
Nia Sharma is a hot mess in these sultry Instagram photos. Which one is your favourite?
National Nutrition Week 2021: Nutritional importance, meal plan for children with autism
Stop prescribing hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19, warn researchers
Here's how Yoga can boost fertility and help in your pregnancy journey
Mask Up! Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani & other celebs help Mumbai Police in spreading the message
Ahead of Money Heist final season release, Jaipur company declares holiday. Fans react
Zomato issues clarification after backlash over ads featuring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif
Sister-in-law recreates 'Joote Lo, Paise Do' moment with jiju during wedding. Video goes viral
Horoscope September 3: Taurus will get to hear some good news, Know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Get THIS color painted in temple of the house to maintain positivity
Vastu Tips: Keep THIS thing in vault of your house to seek Goddess Lakshmi's blessings