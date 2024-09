BJP MLA Munirathna was taken into custody by Bengaluru police on Saturday with the help of Kolar police in Mulbagal Taluk of Kolar when he travelling to Andhra Pradesh: B Nikhil, Kolar SP. Two FIRs were registered at the Vyalikaval police station against BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna. The cases stem from complaints lodged by contractor Chelvaraju, who has accused Munirathna of harassment and threats. The first case involves issuing a death threat, with four individuals named in the FIR including Munirathna, VG Kumar, Abhishek, Vasanth Kumar. The FIRs include charges under sections 37, 506, 505, 385, 420, and 323.