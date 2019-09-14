Explosion at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia | Live Updates 

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 14, 2019.
Two Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police
There has been an explosion in the Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia. Oil giant Saudi Aramco recently announced major investments in India.
A negotiating team from the Taliban arrived Friday in Russia, a representative told The Associated Press, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump declared dead a deal with the insurgent group in Afghanistan.
Fifty years after 14 black football players were kicked off the University of Wyoming football team for seeking to wear armbands to protest racism, eight of them returned to the Laramie campus to commemorate the anniversary as the school takes another step toward reconciliation.
The opioid crisis has hit virtually every pocket of the U.S., from rural towns in deeply conservative states to big cities in liberal-leaning ones. But a curious divide has opened up.
The nation’s Republican state attorneys general have, for the most part, lined up in support of a tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, while their Democratic counterparts have mostly come out against it, decrying it as woefully inadequate.
