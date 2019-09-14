Saturday, September 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Explosion at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia | Live Updates
Live now

Explosion at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 14, 2019. LIVE UPDATES

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2019 9:04 IST
Explosion at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia | Live

Explosion at Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia | Live Updates 

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 14, 2019. 

Live updates : Breaking News September 14-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • September 14, 2019 9:04 AM (IST)

    Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

    Two Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district: Police

  • September 14, 2019 8:27 AM (IST)

    Explosion reported in Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia

    There has been an explosion in the Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia. Oil giant Saudi Aramco recently announced major investments in India.

  • September 14, 2019 8:11 AM (IST)

    Taliban delegation visits Moscow after failed talks with USA

    A negotiating team from the Taliban arrived Friday in Russia, a representative told The Associated Press, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump declared dead a deal with the insurgent group in Afghanistan.

  • September 14, 2019 6:18 AM (IST)

    University of Wyoming marks 1969 ouster of black players

    Fifty years after 14 black football players were kicked off the University of Wyoming football team for seeking to wear armbands to protest racism, eight of them returned to the Laramie campus to commemorate the anniversary as the school takes another step toward reconciliation.

  • September 14, 2019 6:13 AM (IST)

    States split by party on accepting Purdue Pharma settlement

    The opioid crisis has hit virtually every pocket of the U.S., from rural towns in deeply conservative states to big cities in liberal-leaning ones. But a curious divide has opened up.

    The nation’s Republican state attorneys general have, for the most part, lined up in support of a tentative multibillion-dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, while their Democratic counterparts have mostly come out against it, decrying it as woefully inadequate.

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDon't blame gravity for dropping the catch: Priyanka Gandhi to government Next StoryPolice party raids house to nab accused, gets thrashed  