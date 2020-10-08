LJP founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Image Source : PTI Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74.

Lok Janshakti Party founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. He was 74. He breathed his last a Delhi hospital. He had undergone a heart surgery recently.

"Papa...you are no more in the world but you will always be with me. Miss you Papa...," his son Chirag tweeted.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Paswan was active in politics for more than five decades and was one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders. Few days ago, Chirag in an open letter said that he won’t be available to the party workers in Bihar because of the illness of his father. Chirag informed that his father is in ICU. Chirag had said that his father had been ignoring his health problems and working continuously to serve the people during the coronavirus crisis.

Paswan was a Rajya Sabha member. He was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Modi government.

The eight-time Lok Sabha member started his political career as member of Samyukta Socialist Party. He was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969. He then joined Lok Dal. During the mergency, Paswan was put behind the bars. He entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1977 as a Janata Party member from Hajipur constituency. He was elected to the Lower House from Hajipur seven times sinc then.

What was the age of Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan was born on on July 5, 1946 to a Dalit family in Khagaria district of Bihar. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Arts degrees. He was 74.

Ram Vilas Paswan family

In 1960s, the LJP founder married Rajkumari Devi. The couple, however, separated in 1981. He has two daughters from first wife. In 1983, Paswan married Reena Sharma. Chirag born out of the second marriage.

