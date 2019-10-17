Civic bodies intensify anti-pollution drives in Delhi | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 17, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
In a joint operation, Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two Naxals in Muzaffarpur yesterday. Arms and ammunition have been recovered.
A doctor working with a city hospital was arrested after a 27-year-old married woman alleged that he raped her after offering her a drink laced with sedatives at his house in Gautam Nagar, police said on Wednesday.
The doctor was arrested on Saturday after the woman approached the police and registered a case, they said.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that he raped her in May this year and since then he blackmailed her with her obscene photographs that he had clicked, a senior police official said.
The woman was working with a pharma company and came in contact with the doctor following official meetings, the officer said.
Delhi Police created a green corridor from Palam airport to RR hospital in Dhaula Kuan to transport a human organ, police said on Wednesday.
The 5.8-km distance was covered in five minutes and 10 seconds, they said.
The request was made by Col Prakash to provide a green corridor from airport to RR hospital.
Accordingly, a green corridor was created, police said, adding the organ was donated by a hospital in Chandigarh.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society and referred to a scheme in the BJP manifesto wherein students from open category would get scholarships to study abroad.
Fadnavis, addressing an election rally in his assembly constituency Nagpur South-West, said open category students will not suffer due to reservation to members of disadvantaged social groups in educational institutes.
A man allegedly involved in several cases of snatching was nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following a shootout in Rohini on Wedesday night, police said.
Accused Raj Kumar, a resident of Rithala, suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the shootout and was admitted to a hospital, they said. He has been found involved in 18 cases of robbery and snatching in Mangolpuri and south Rohini areas, the police said, adding he was also wanted in two cases of Begumpur police station area.
According to police, Kumar is an active snatcher operating in several areas of the west and northwest Delhi. He is declared as a "bad character" of south Rohini police station area.
Additional Director General of Police Binod Kumar Singh of Provincial Armed Constabulary, appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government to as nodal officer to monitor policing in Ghaziabad district, on Wednesday said he will not tolerate corruption and incompetence in the department.
"In this new system of policing, I will keep a hawk's eye on law and order situation," Singh told PTI. He said monthly feedback on the district's law and order situation will be sent to the state government.
"Corruption will not be tolerated at any cost and inactive and incompetent officers will not be posted at police circles, stations and posts," he said, adding the posting would be made the only basis of officers' performance in controlling crime.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Parli, Satara and Pune in Maharashtra, today
