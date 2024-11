Mahayuti has instructed all the winning MLAs to reach to Mumbai, where separate legislative party meetings will be held for each of the three parties: BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena. After these meetings, the leaders of each party will elect their respective legislative party leaders. Once that is done, the three major leaders of Mahayuti will meet with the BJP high command to discuss and finalise the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post. In an online meeting held by Shiv Sena yesterday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been granted full authority to make the final decision on the matter.

(Input Dinesh Maurya)