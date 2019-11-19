New Delhi metro station starts check-in facility for 3 more airlines | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 19, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Refuting charges of the ruiling Trinamool Congress that he was running a parallel government in the West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was yet to hold a meeting with the chief secretary of the state even after completion of 50 days since he had assumed charge.
Inspired by the Iron Man franchise, a part-time employee at a private university in Varanasi has developed an Iron-Man suit with the aim of helping the Indian Army soldiers in their encounters with enemies.
Women vendors held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Imphal's Khwairamband Keithel, yesterday.
