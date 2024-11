The Jharkhand Police have registered FIRs against operators of two social media accounts for allegedly running campaigns to malign the image of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and that of the state, a senior officer said. The FIRs were registered after Soren and the ruling JMM accused the BJP of running "shadow" campaigns to malign the image of the CM and the state. "Two FIRs have been registered for campaigns against the CM's and the state's image," the officer said. Soren had alleged that the saffron camp has been "spending crores of rupees on various social media platforms" and "created 95,000 WhatsApp groups" to campaign against the JMM-led coalition in the state.