7 killed, 12 injured in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Khatushyamji | Live updates

- SC to pronounce judgement on review petitions against its earlier verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.

- SC to pronounce verdict on review petitions against its earlier judgement upholding the Rafale deal.

- SC to pronounce contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the court his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan.