7 killed, 12 injured in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Khatushyamji | Live updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 14, 2019.
All government and private schools in Baghpat district to remain closed on November 14 and 15 amid rising pollution levels
Government of Andhra Pradesh appoints Neelam Sahni as the Chief Secretary of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary".
- SC to pronounce judgement on review petitions against its earlier verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.
- SC to pronounce verdict on review petitions against its earlier judgement upholding the Rafale deal.
- SC to pronounce contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the court his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan.
At least 7 dead and around 12 people were injured in a bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Khatushyamji, Sikar on Wednesday night. The injured were take to nearby hospital. Investigation is underway
