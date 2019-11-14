Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
  4. 7 killed, 12 injured in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Khatushyamji | Live updates
7 killed, 12 injured in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Khatushyamji | Live updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 14, 2019 8:09 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 14, 2019.

 

Live updates : Breaking News November 14

  • Nov 14, 2019 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Baghpat schools closed due to pollution

    All government and private schools in Baghpat district to remain closed on November 14 and 15 amid rising pollution levels

  • Nov 14, 2019 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Government of Andhra Pradesh appoints Neelam Sahni as the Chief Secretary of the state.

  • Nov 14, 2019 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary".

  • Nov 14, 2019 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Supreme Court's major verdict today:

    - SC to pronounce judgement on review petitions against its earlier verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple.

    - SC to pronounce verdict on review petitions against its earlier judgement upholding the Rafale deal.

    - SC to pronounce contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the court his “chowkidar chor hai” slogan.

  • Nov 14, 2019 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    7 killed, 12 injured in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan

    At least 7 dead and around 12 people were injured in a bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Khatushyamji, Sikar on Wednesday night. The injured were take to nearby hospital. Investigation is underway

