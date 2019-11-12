Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
Sikhs across the globe celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary today | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2019 7:07 IST
Live updates : Breaking News November 12

  • Nov 12, 2019 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Devotees gather at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji

  • Nov 12, 2019 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Chhattisgarh CM, Maha Cong MLAs attend dinner hosted by Gehlot

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra, and Rajasthan Congress leaders attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday.

    The dinner was organised at the chief minister's official residence in Civil Lines in the honour of former president Pratibha Patil.

  • Nov 12, 2019 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Arrested ex-Tripura minister remanded to police custody

    Senior CPI(M) leader Badal Chowdhury, arrested in a corruption case, was remanded to police custody for four days on Monday by a local court.
    Chowdhury, a CPI(M) central committee member who was the PWD minister during the Left Front regime, was arrested on October 30 from a private hospital where he was admitted.

  • Nov 12, 2019 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    FIR against 10 farmers for burning stubble: Noida admin

    An FIR was registered against 10 farmers in Greater Noida on charges of burning stubble in violation of the law and contributing to air pollution, officials said on Monday.

    The farmers in Jewar area were also slapped with a penalty of Rs 35,000 each over the November 5 incidents, the district administration said. 

