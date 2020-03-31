Bengaluru Crime Branch seizes 12,000 fake N95 masks | Live Updates

As the country goes in 21-day coronavirus lockdown, India TV brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 31, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS:
The designated laboratory for COVID-19 in Andaman & Nicobar, RMRC-ICMR, Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on March 29, out of which only 1 was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date.
Odisha: 12 migrant workers from Pipalguda in Kalahandi who had returned from Kerala have self-quarantined themselves outside the village. After returning they went to hospital for #COVID19 test & they tested negative. But they decided to stay outside as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/1tNoCECKv1— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020
Delhi: People continue to board buses in the Nizammudin area, to be taken to different hospitals for a checkup. A religious gathering was held in Markaz, that violated lockdown conditions and several #COVID19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering. pic.twitter.com/qQAw8LD7eF— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020
US is renewing 4 nuclear restrictions on Iran for an additional 60 days.We’ll closely monitor developments in Iran’s nuclear program&can adjust these restrictions at any time. As Pres Trump said,Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, says Morgan Ortagus,US State Dept Spox
13 Kashmiris who are stuck in Guwahati due Coronavirus Lockdown were given food materials by Police. Shaukat says, "we were in Guwahati for an expo which ended on March 21. We have been given ration by Assam Police as we are stuck. I am thankful to Police for helping us."
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized 12,000 fake N95 masks; further investigation underway.
