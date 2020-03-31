Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
  4. Bengaluru Crime Branch seizes 12,000 fake N95 masks | Live Updates
New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2020 8:46 IST
Breaking News March 31
  • Mar 31, 2020 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Designated laboratory for COVID-19 in Andaman & Nicobar tested 33 suspected cases; 1 found positive

    The designated laboratory for COVID-19 in Andaman & Nicobar, RMRC-ICMR, Dollygunj has tested 33 suspected cases on March 29, out of which only 1 was found positive. The total number of cases found positive is 10 out of 99 samples tested till date.

  • Mar 31, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    12 migrant workers from Pipalguda in Kalahandi who had returned from Kerala have self-quarantined themselves

  • Mar 31, 2020 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    People continue to board buses in the Nizammudin area in Delhi

  • Mar 31, 2020 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US is renewing 4 nuclear restrictions on Iran for an additional 60 days

    US is renewing 4 nuclear restrictions on Iran for an additional 60 days.We’ll closely monitor developments in Iran’s nuclear program&can adjust these restrictions at any time. As Pres Trump said,Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon, says Morgan Ortagus,US State Dept Spox

  • Mar 31, 2020 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    13 Kashmiris who are stuck in Guwahati due CoronavirusLockdown were given food materials by Police

    13 Kashmiris who are stuck in Guwahati due Coronavirus Lockdown were given food materials by Police. Shaukat says, "we were in Guwahati for an expo which ended on March 21. We have been given ration by Assam Police as we are stuck. I am thankful to Police for helping us."

  • Mar 31, 2020 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Bengaluru Crime Branch seizes 12,000 fake N95 masks

    Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has seized 12,000 fake N95 masks; further investigation underway.

     

