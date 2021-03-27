Saturday, March 27, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 27

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2021 6:39 IST
Live updates :Breaking News March 27

  • Mar 27, 2021 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Joe Biden invites 40 World leaders on Climate Summit on April 22, 23

    US President Joe Biden has invited 40 World leaders including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Leaders Summit on Climate to be held on April 22 and 23. 

  • Mar 27, 2021 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Noida: 4 arrested for duping MBBS aspirants, offering fake admission in medical college

    4 persons arrested in Noida for duping MBBS aspirants and offering fake admission in medical college. "Aspirants were taken to a medical college regarding admission. The office boy of the college was also involved. Case registered. Probe on," said police.

  • Mar 27, 2021 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to offer prayers at Jeshoreshwari, Orakandi temples in Bangladesh today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the second day of his Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday. 

