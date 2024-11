Polls close in 6 states as the world awaits results in historic US election

Polls closing in key Virginia races

As polls close in Virginia, a pair of competitive House races could give an early hint of who is faring better in the race for House control. In northern Virginia, Democrat Eugene Vindman and Republican Derrick Anderson, both Army veterans and lawyers, are vying for a House seat.

In the military-heavy southeast part of the state, Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans is running for reelection against a fellow Navy veteran, Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal. Meanwhile, in Georgia, Democrats and Republicans are poised to swap control of a pair of redistricted House districts.