Breaking News: Jaishankar meets SAARC delegates | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 27, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 27, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Section 144 CrPC has been imposed at Ballard Estate, where the office of Enforcement Directorate is situated; NCP Chief Sharad Pawar to visit ED office today to make himself available to the agency for their investigation in the money laundering case, in which he has been named.
A 50-year-old ailing man, who was also an Ayushmaan Bharat cardholder, dies after four private hospitals rejected his admission in Uttar Pradesh. The health department of the state has ordered an inquiry in this case.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in money laundering case.
Jamia Millia Islamia to ban all single-use plastic items from October 2. Violators will be charges Rs 500.
The United States announced the deployment of 200 troops as well as Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country's defence in the wake of last month's attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a meeting in Delhi today with Secretaries and Financial Advisors of key selected Ministries to review total CAPEX by the Ministries in 2019-20 till now and plan for future CAPEX in the current financial year.
Bodies of four members of a family found in a hotel room in Khudel, Indore. Rajesh Dabur, Sub-Inspector says, "Bodies of parents and two children have been found. Prima facie it appears to be suicide, further investigation underway"
Top News