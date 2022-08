Spanning a period of over 200 years, rare original archival documents and pictures chronicling various revolts and freedom struggle during the colonial rule have been put on display here as part of an exhibition to mark 75 years of India's Independence. The exhibition titled 'Saga of Freedom: Known and Lesser-known Struggles' was inaugurated on Friday by Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal at the National Archives of India (NAI) as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "The exhibition charts the freedom struggle of India and outbreak of various revolts such as Chuar uprising by the Chuar aboriginal tribesmen of Jungle Mahal of Midnapore and Bankura districts (in present day West Bengal) from 1771-1809, Quit India Movement of 1942, and some of the key events in between, leading to the Independence. Majority of the archives are being displayed for the first time and are extremely rare," NAI's Director General Chandan Sinha told PTI. Among the rare records is a proclamation in Urdu, dated July 6, 1857, issued by Nana Sahib to Indian troops during the Indian Mutiny.