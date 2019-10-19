AAP welcomes decision to give land for Ravidas Temple | Live Updates

Saturday, October 19, 2019
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2019 6:13 IST
  • Oct 19, 2019 6:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi's struggles with Air Quality Index continues

  • Oct 19, 2019 6:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    AAP welcomes decision to give land for Ravidas Temple

    Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Friday welcomed the Central government's decision to give land to build the Sant Ravidas Temple.

    The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court it proposed to give the site where the demolished temple stood to the devotees of Guru Ravidas for construction of the temple.

    AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said that people of Delhi and India took the streets after the demolition of the Temple, and "under the public pressure and protests, the Centre has taken the decision of giving the land for the temple".

