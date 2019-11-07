EAM Jaishankar meets Finland's Pekka Haavisto | Live Updates

The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday that the government received representation from Sikh organizations seeking exemptions from the road rationing rules on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on November 12. Read More