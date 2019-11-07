EAM Jaishankar meets Finland's Pekka Haavisto | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 7, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 7, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Delhi's pollution levels have dropped significantly but the air quality still remains unhealthy as the AQI hovers above the 200 mark.
The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday that the government received representation from Sikh organizations seeking exemptions from the road rationing rules on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on November 12. Read More
The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit employees at the social media giant to look up the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts.
Honeypreet, close aide of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, reached Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, earlier tonight. She was released from Ambala Central Jail last evening after being granted bail by a Panchkula Court, in connection with violence in Panchkula in 2017.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Finland counterpart, Pekka Haavisto on 6th November. The two ministers also held a delegation-level talk.
Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple and teachers from Mangaluru, have entered into the 'Exclusive World Records’ for making the largest paper cutting art using papers and stencil & making highest number of mimicry sounds in one minute, respectively.
Top News
Latest News