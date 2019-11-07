Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
EAM Jaishankar meets Finland's Pekka Haavisto | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 7, 2019.

New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2019 7:01 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Finland's Pekka Haavisto | Live Updates
EAM Jaishankar meets Finland's Pekka Haavisto | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 7, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

  • Nov 07, 2019 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi's current AQI (Pollution level): 214

    Delhi's pollution levels have dropped significantly but the air quality still remains unhealthy as the AQI hovers above the 200 mark. 

  • Nov 07, 2019 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Delhi govt may lift odd-even rule on 11th, 12th November for 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

    The Delhi government is likely to lift the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

    Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday that the government received representation from Sikh organizations seeking exemptions from the road rationing rules on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on November 12. Read More

     

  • Nov 07, 2019 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users

    The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday.

    A complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit employees at the social media giant to look up the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts.

  • Nov 07, 2019 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Honeypreet reaches Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa after bail by Panchkula court

    Honeypreet, close aide of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, reached Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, earlier tonight. She was released from Ambala Central Jail last evening after being granted bail by a Panchkula Court, in connection with violence in Panchkula in 2017.

  • Nov 07, 2019 6:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    EAM S Jaishankar meets his Finland counterpart, Pekka Haavisto

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his  Finland counterpart, Pekka Haavisto on 6th November. The two ministers also held a delegation-level talk.

  • Nov 07, 2019 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Mangaluru couple enter into 'Exclusive World Records’ for making largest paper cutting art

    Chethan Koppa and Akshatha Kudla, a couple and teachers from Mangaluru, have entered into the 'Exclusive World Records’ for making the largest paper cutting art using papers and stencil & making highest number of mimicry sounds in one minute, respectively.

