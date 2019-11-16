Smog cover continues over Delhi, marks 'severe' category | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 16, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 16, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
It is possible that irregular channels of diplomacy may be at work in other countries, a former US Ambassador to Ukraine told lawmakers on Friday.
Smog cover continues over Delhi. Wazirpur at 437 and Mundka at 458, both in 'severe' category on air quality index.
Roger Stone, the former campaigner of US President Donlad Trump and his longtime associate, was convicted on Friday of lying to Congress and several other charges.
Apple orchards in Pulwama & Shopian damaged due to heavy snowfall in South Kashmir. R K Kotwal, Chief Horticulture Officer, Pulwama says, "We have constituted a team to assess the damage, we will submit a report to government as soon as possible to provide relief to farmers".
Top News
Latest News