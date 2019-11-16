Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Smog cover continues over Delhi, marks 'severe' category | Live Updates
Live now

Smog cover continues over Delhi, marks 'severe' category | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 16, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2019 8:39 IST
Breaking News Live Blog, November 16

Breaking News Live Blog, November 16

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 16, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates : Breaking News November 16-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 16, 2019 8:39 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Irregular diplomacy channels may be at work in other countries: Ex-US diplomat

    It is possible that irregular channels of diplomacy may be at work in other countries, a former US Ambassador to Ukraine told lawmakers on Friday.

  • Nov 16, 2019 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Smog cover continues over Delhi, marks 'severe' category

    Smog cover continues over Delhi. Wazirpur at 437 and Mundka at 458, both in 'severe' category on air quality index. 

  • Nov 16, 2019 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Donald Trump's associate convicted of lying to Congress

    Roger Stone, the former campaigner of US President Donlad Trump and his longtime associate, was convicted on Friday of lying to Congress and several other charges.

  • Nov 16, 2019 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Heavy snowfall damages apple orchards in Pulwama and Shopian

    Apple orchards in Pulwama & Shopian damaged due to heavy snowfall in South Kashmir. R K Kotwal, Chief Horticulture Officer, Pulwama says, "We have constituted a team to assess the damage, we will submit a report to government as soon as possible to provide relief to farmers".

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story'Data quality issues': Govt won't release Consumer Expenditure Survey Results 2017-18 Next StoryStudents of IIIT-Delhi showcase innovative projects  