The alleged attack on United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala on Thursday morning by the police in Delhi was termed by the Congress party as unfortunate and a blow to democracy. KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran as well as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan flayed the alleged attack. At a press conference here, Satheesan said the attack took place during the protest by the MPs against the proposed semi-high-speed rail Silverline project. He claimed a conspiracy behind the attack and said it should be investigated. The LoP said the MPs were attacked and manhandled while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his support to the SilverLine and other projects in the southern State.