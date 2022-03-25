COVID pandemic: India reports 1,685 new cases with 83 deaths in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 21,530 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,755
- The daily positivity rate is at 0.24 per cent on March 25
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,685 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 25), the country saw a total of 2,499 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,78,087.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 21,530 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,755. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.24 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,56,44,225 samples have been tested up to March 24 for COVID-19. Of these 6,91,425 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 111 fresh Covid-19 cases, and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.38 per cent.
With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,64,246 and the death toll has climbed to 26,149, the bulletin stated. As many as 29,223 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi had on Wednesday reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent, and no death. The total tally of active cases in the national capital was recorded at 455, data showed further.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|9901
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|444
|6
|2304193
|45
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|64187
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1363
|1
|716192
|2
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|32
|3
|818151
|7
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|19
|2
|90712
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|134
|2
|1137852
|23
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|455
|35
|1837642
|145
|26149
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|38
|12
|241399
|14
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|295
|4
|1212595
|30
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|368
|22
|973883
|85
|10600
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|205
|280102
|27
|4132
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|134
|22
|448742
|9
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|76
|6
|429706
|22
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1834
|10
|3903201
|117
|40044
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|5629
|289
|6456428
|773
|67550
|10
|64
|74
|18
|Ladakh
|24
|2
|27965
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|132
|3
|1030100
|23
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra
|4970
|119
|7724214
|255
|143772
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|81
|3
|134865
|6
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|50
|92104
|8
|1593
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|1292
|120
|221545
|292
|679
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|28
|4
|34681
|4
|758
|26
|Odisha
|529
|37
|1277677
|9117
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|11
|1
|163801
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|123
|24
|741130
|34
|17738
|29
|Rajasthan
|284
|37
|1272946
|73
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|19
|1
|38662
|451
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|475
|30
|3414075
|71
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|619
|18
|786308
|67
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99951
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|590
|2
|428831
|22
|7691
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|492
|208
|2046502
|253
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|781
|24
|1995057
|83
|21197
|Total#
|21530
|897
|42478087
|2499
|516755
|19
|64
|83
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 10 of deaths reported on 24th March, + 64 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
