Friday, March 25, 2022
     
COVID pandemic: India reports 1,685 new cases with 83 deaths in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 21,530 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2022 9:28 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID pandemic: India reports 1,685 new cases with 83 deaths in single day.

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 21,530 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,755
  • The daily positivity rate is at 0.24 per cent on March 25

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,685 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (March 25), the country saw a total of 2,499 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,78,087.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 21,530 (0.05%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,755. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.24 per cent today. 

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 78,56,44,225 samples have been tested up to March 24 for COVID-19. Of these 6,91,425 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 111 fresh Covid-19 cases, and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.38 per cent.

With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,64,246 and the death toll has climbed to 26,149, the bulletin stated. As many as 29,223 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi had on Wednesday reported 132 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.40 per cent, and no death. The total tally of active cases in the national capital was recorded at 455, data showed further. 

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9901   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 444 2304193 45  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64187 296      
4 Assam 1363 716192 6639      
5 Bihar 32 818151 12256      
6 Chandigarh 19 90712 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 134 1137852 23  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 455 35  1837642 145  26149   1
10 Goa 38 12  241399 14  3830      
11 Gujarat 295 1212595 30  10942      
12 Haryana 368 22  973883 85  10600      
13 Himachal Pradesh 205   280102 27  4132      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 134 22  448742 4750      
15 Jharkhand 76 429706 22  5315      
16 Karnataka 1834 10  3903201 117  40044   2
17 Kerala*** 5629 289  6456428 773  67550 10  64 74
18 Ladakh 24 27965 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 132 1030100 23  10734      
21 Maharashtra 4970 119  7724214 255  143772   3
22 Manipur 81 134865 2120      
23 Meghalaya 50   92104 1593   1
24 Mizoram 1292 120  221545 292  679   1
25 Nagaland 28 34681 758      
26 Odisha 529 37  1277677   9117   1
27 Puducherry 11 163801   1962      
28 Punjab 123 24  741130 34  17738      
29 Rajasthan 284 37  1272946 73  9551      
30 Sikkim 19 38662   451      
31 Tamil Nadu 475 30  3414075 71  38025      
32 Telangana 619 18  786308 67  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99951   919      
34 Uttarakhand 590 428831 22  7691      
35 Uttar Pradesh 492 208  2046502 253  23492      
36 West Bengal 781 24  1995057 83  21197      
Total# 21530 897  42478087 2499  516755 19  64 83
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 10 of deaths reported on 24th March, + 64 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

