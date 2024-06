On the Amarnath Yatra preparations, Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said that the authorities have ensured adequate bedding arrangements in lodgement centres. Four new toilet complexes are being built as sanitation has been ensured in all lodgement centres. Security arrangements have been beefed up for the safe movement of pilgrims going from Udhampur. Moreover, e-KYC centres have been set up at the Udhampur Railway Station to help pilgrims with on-site registration for the yatra. Necessary security clearance of 'langar' volunteers has also been done."