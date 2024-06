The Odisha government has announced a half-day holiday for all state government offices and courts in Bhubaneswar on June 12. Offices will close after 1 pm to facilitate the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and council of ministers. According to a notification from the revenue and disaster management department, the order applies to all state government offices and revenue and magisterial courts within the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).